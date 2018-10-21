72°
Latest Weather Blog
Dozens injured at party in South Carolina in floor collapse
ATLANTA (AP) - Some 30 people were hurt when a floor collapsed early Sunday during a party at an apartment in South Carolina near the campus of Clemson University, news reports say.
A large portion of a floor on the first level caved in as people were dancing, causing dozens to fall through to the basement.
News reports cited a Clemson City Police Department as saying that a call was received about 12:30 a.m. Sunday about the collapse of a floor at an apartment clubhouse.
Officers arrived to find multiple people injured. No one was trapped. Reports say many people were taken to local hospitals with injuries but none were considered life-threatening.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tales of paranormal activity surrounding the Old State Capitol
-
The Louisiana Red Cross gives out free smoke alarms in two neighborhoods
-
LSU to wear uniforms saluting fallen WWI heroes Saturday
-
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion ahead of Friday drawing
-
Power restored in downtown Baton Rouge after electrical fire causes hours-long outage