Dozens graduate from extensive law enforcement training program

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of students representing 16 different law enforcement agencies graduated from a rigorous 14-week program Tuesday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the 36 students were honored in a graduation ceremony at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge. The 592-hour program taught the graduates law enforcement history, firearms use, legal and report writing, officer survival techniques, physical training and many other skills.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore was the key speaker at the ceremony.