Dozens gather at vigil for 6-year-old shooting victim

BATON ROUGE - Dozens gathered outside a house on Madison Avenue Thursday night where 6-year-old Jahiem Holliday lived before he was shot and killed a block away last week.

"This accident and incident has happened to our community," said State Representative C. Denise Marcelle who led the mourners in prayer.

Holliday was playing with a group of children when a 13-year-old boy shot him in the abdomen. Investigators said the teenager was planning to use the gun as a prop for a homemade music video.

The gun is believed to belong the 13-year-old's uncle.

"Put your weapons up where no children can get to them because we don't need another case like this," said activist Keon Preston to the crowd Thursday night.

Holliday's family described the 6-year-old as an energetic young boy. He was a first grader at nearby Park Elementary School.

The 13-year-old boy is being charged as a juvenile for the shooting.