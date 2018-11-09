65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dozens gather at vigil for 6-year-old shooting victim

2 hours 13 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, November 08 2018 Nov 8, 2018 November 08, 2018 10:31 PM November 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mark Armstrong

BATON ROUGE - Dozens gathered outside a house on Madison Avenue Thursday night where 6-year-old Jahiem Holliday lived before he was shot and killed a block away last week.

"This accident and incident has happened to our community," said State Representative C. Denise Marcelle who led the mourners in prayer.

Holliday was playing with a group of children when a 13-year-old boy shot him in the abdomen. Investigators said the teenager was planning to use the gun as a prop for a homemade music video.

The gun is believed to belong the 13-year-old's uncle.

"Put your weapons up where no children can get to them because we don't need another case like this," said activist Keon Preston to the crowd Thursday night.

Holliday's family described the 6-year-old as an energetic young boy. He was a first grader at nearby Park Elementary School.

The 13-year-old boy is being charged as a juvenile for the shooting.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days