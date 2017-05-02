Dozens arrested as May Day marches turn violent in Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. - May Day protests turned violent in the Pacific Northwest as demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, threw smoke bombs and Molotov cocktails at police while elsewhere thousands of people peacefully marched against President Donald Trump's immigration and labor policies.



From New England to the Midwest to the West Coast people chanted and picketed against Trump along with the traditional May Day labor rallies.



In Portland, Oregon, police shut down a protest they said had become a riot and arrested more than two dozen people. Police in Olympia, Washington, said nine people were taken into custody after several officers were injured by thrown rocks.



In Seattle, five people were arrested during downtown protests and in Oakland, California, at least four were arrested after creating a human chain to block a county building.