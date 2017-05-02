55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dozens arrested as May Day marches turn violent in Northwest

1 hour 41 minutes 34 seconds ago May 02, 2017 May 2, 2017 Tuesday, May 02 2017 May 02, 2017 6:01 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. - May Day protests turned violent in the Pacific Northwest as demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, threw smoke bombs and Molotov cocktails at police while elsewhere thousands of people peacefully marched against President Donald Trump's immigration and labor policies.

From New England to the Midwest to the West Coast people chanted and picketed against Trump along with the traditional May Day labor rallies.

In Portland, Oregon, police shut down a protest they said had become a riot and arrested more than two dozen people. Police in Olympia, Washington, said nine people were taken into custody after several officers were injured by thrown rocks.

In Seattle, five people were arrested during downtown protests and in Oakland, California, at least four were arrested after creating a human chain to block a county building.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days