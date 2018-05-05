Doyle's walk off homer gives LSU softball 2-1 win over Arkansas

Credit: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE, LA - Oh-Doyle rules.

LSU sophomore Amanda Doyle sent the fans at Tiger Park home happy again with a solo shot to right-center to give the Tigers the 2-1 win in walk-off fashion.

Before the late game dramatics, LSU took an early 1-0 lead after Emily Griggs rocked a double to the gap in right to bring home the first run of the night.

Tiger ace Allie Walljasper would strikeout three and earn her 14th victory on the season giving up just the one run to the Razorbacks before Doyle's walk-off winner.

LSU and Arkansas take the field for Game 2 on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park.