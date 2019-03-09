Downtown Syracuse bars opening early for LSU football game

SYRACUSE- Bars in downtown Syracuse are ready to let the good times roll for the thousands of Louisiana college football fans expected to hit the area this weekend.



Syracuse University hosts the eighth-ranked Louisiana State University (2-0) at noon Saturday at the Carrier Dome. The LSU Alumni Association says it expects more than 7,500 LSU fans to be at the game.



The tailgating at LSU home games is some of the best in college football, and LSU fans bring a taste of Mardi Gras to away games. Many downtown bars plan to open an hour or two early on Saturday morning to help the visitors feel at home.



Louisiana tourism officials in Baton Rouge sent boxes of Mardi Gras beads to Syracuse for the bars to hand out.