Concerns over construction prompt large scene at new downtown library

BATON ROUGE - First responders are on the scene of the new downtown library, currently under construction, amid reports of instability within the building's structure.

Photos show crime tape around the building, located on North Boulevard. Nearby businesses are being advised to evacuate as a precaution. Some neighboring streets have been blocked off by police.

Mary Stein, the Assistant Library Director tells WBRZ that late Wednesday afternoon, contractors saw something that concerned them. The City-Parish was notified along with the architect. A structural engineer is scheduled to assess the building on Thursday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is at the scene along with the Mayor's Office.

The Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement in response to the scene near the library:

"The River Center Branch Library, which is currently under construction on North Boulevard, experienced a settlement event at approximately 4:45pm this afternoon. As a precautionary measure, the surrounding streets and businesses were closed to the public. The architects have contacted the structural engineer and design team who will be on-site at 8:30am Thursday to further analyze the situation and make recommendations. In the meantime, we will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all citizens in the area."