Downtown Baton Rouge rings in 2018 with 5th annual 'Red Stick Rising'

BATON ROUGE- The capital city is celebrating its fifth annual revelry "Red Stick Rising" this New Year's Eve night.

The event takes place in Downtown Baton Rouge, and will feature a fireworks display as well as a Baton Rouge-version of the ball drop. An upscale gala is also taking place at the Hilton Hotel to ring in 2018.

With live music, free food and drinks, and a spectacular view of the fireworks show, it's no wonder the event has been sold out for weeks.

"This crowd will build gradually until the red stick drops at midnight. They just keep coming," Rannah Gray of the Red Stick Reverly told WBRZ.

City-Parish officials are keeping a close eye on the weather in case it turns dangerously cold.

Rowdy Gaudet from the Mayor's Office told WBRZ, "We haven't activated our homeland security office, but we do have personnel there and we are monitoring the situation."

It may be bitterly cold outside, but that hasn't seemed to stop anyone from ringing in 2018 at this downtown bash.