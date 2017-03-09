Downtown Baton Rouge police memorial to be moved Friday

BATON ROUGE - A memorial dedicated to Baton Rouge police officers will be moved to it's temporary location at police headquarters Friday.

Sgt. Craig Russell with the Baton Rouge Fraternal Order of Police said parts of the memorial will be moved starting Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Two statues portraying Baton Rouge Police officers will be displayed in a temporary spot at police headquarters, located at 9000 Airline Hwy. Russell said he expects the statues to arrive at headquarters around 9:15 a.m.

A temporary structure will also be created to display nameplates of fallen officers from the original memorial. Russell says a committee will be created to decide how to permanently display the names. The committee will include the Baton Rouge police chief, other officers, and families of victims.

Russell said more details about the memorial's relocation should be released Friday morning.

In preparation of the move, the memorials were covered by trash bags. Some residents were appalled by their state, including former Baton Rouge Police Chief Pat Englade, who described the covered display as "unacceptable."

The space that currently houses the memorial is included in plans for a new downtown green space that will connect Town Square near North Boulevard, to Repentance Park behind the Old State Capitol.