Downtown bar owned by former councilman to close permanently Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - Club 1913, a downtown business owned by former Baton Rouge Metro Councilman John Delgado, is closing for good.

Delgado's attorney confirmed his decision to shutter the business Thursday evening. The former councilman also owns Huey's, another bar in the downtown area. Delgado released a statement shortly after news broke of the impending closure.

“An entrepreneur is a risk taker by definition. Over the years, a number of business owners have taken risks and invested into the social night life of our city, adding many popular venues. Some of these endeavors have been met with great success while others have failed to achieve the desired outcome. And so it is with Club 1913. Some things aren’t meant to be. We will be closing 1913 after a private event tonight," the statement read in part.

Earlier this year, the Baton Rouge Business Report revealed 1913 had operated with a license to serve alcohol but no occupational license. The publication also discovered Delgado owed back taxes on his businesses.

Last week, the Investigative Unit spoke with a former bartender who claimed Delgado left her to pay for her own medical bills after she was injured on the job. WBRZ learned that Delgado didn't appear to have workman's compensation insurance for his businesses.

