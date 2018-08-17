Downpour causes sewer to overflow onto roadway

BATON ROUGE - Residents and workers along Victoria Drive near Airline Highway were greeted with a pungent odor Friday morning.

Heavy rains caused a sewer to overflow from a manhole onto the roadway.

Stuart Petersen works for The Delta Electric Company, right in front of the overflowing sewer line.

"It's disgusting, coming in and out, driving through it," Petersen said. "You get it on your car; it's in your clothes."

Workers at the company say heavy rainfall been an ongoing problem for some time.

Sewage wasn't the only problem. This morning's downpour also knocked out phone service at Delta Electric, causing more frustration for the company trying to do business for the day.

"Every time it rains hard, our phones go out," said Debbie White, the office manager at Delta Electric. "Our customers can't call us, we have to use our cell phones to call out."

WBRZ contacted Baton Rouge Department of Environmental Services, which said is sending out an investigator to check out the problem.