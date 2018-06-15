83°
Power lines topple onto cars in parking lot; Outages reported along College Dr. Friday

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A second power outage has been reported in College Drive area, according to Entergy.

The outage was reported around 7:27 a.m. Crews are working to restore power. According to the outage map, power should be back on by 10 a.m. Less than 100 people have been affected.

The first power outage was reported just after 6 a.m. and restore shortly after 7 a.m.

Power lines were seen on vehicles in the Albertons parking lot on College Drive. According to Entergy, an equipment failure caused the lines to fall. 

