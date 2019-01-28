55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Downed power lines block part of roadway in St. Gabriel

2 hours 19 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 January 28, 2019 7:38 AM January 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities say part of Highway 75 in St. Gabriel will be closed for several hours as crews clear downed power lines.

The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, Highway 75 between Highway 74 and Bayou Paul Lane will be closed for "at least four hours." 

Entergy reports that more than 10 customers are without power. The outage was reported around 3:30 a.m. and the company estimates power will be restored by 12 p.m. Reports say the outage is due to a vehicle hitting Entergy equipment. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days