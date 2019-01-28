55°
Downed power lines block part of roadway in St. Gabriel
IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities say part of Highway 75 in St. Gabriel will be closed for several hours as crews clear downed power lines.
The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, Highway 75 between Highway 74 and Bayou Paul Lane will be closed for "at least four hours."
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 75 between highway 74 and bayou paul lane - closed for at least 4 hours for downed power lines.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 28, 2019
Entergy reports that more than 10 customers are without power. The outage was reported around 3:30 a.m. and the company estimates power will be restored by 12 p.m. Reports say the outage is due to a vehicle hitting Entergy equipment.
