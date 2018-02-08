60°
Dow plunges more than 1,000 points Thursday

Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

The wild ride on Wall Street continued Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 1,000 points for the second time this week.

At the closing bell, the Dow was down 1,032 points, or 4.15 percent.

The Dow fell a record 1,175 points on Monday but rallied back on Tuesday to close the session up 568 points.

The index is still hovering near correction territory after reaching a record high of 26,616 on Jan. 26, 2018.

