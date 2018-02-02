54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dow Jones industrials sink 500 points

4 hours 3 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, February 02 2018 Feb 2, 2018 February 02, 2018 1:35 PM February 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo:The Hill
NEW YORK-The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 500 points, or 2 percent, as a weeklong slump in stock market picks up speed.
  
The market is heading for its biggest weekly drop in two years.
  
Weak earnings from several giant U.S. companies including Exxon Mobil and Alphabet, Google's parent company, further dented investors' confidence.
  
Bond yields rose sharply after the government reported another gain in hiring last month as well as the fastest wage growth in eight years, stoking fears of inflation.
  
The Dow fell 515 points, or 2 percent, to 25,675. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gave up 49 points, or 1.8 percent, to 2,773.
  
The Nasdaq fell 108 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,278.
  
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.85 percent.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days