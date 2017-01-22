62°
Double shooting in New Orleans leaves 15-year-old dead

1 hour 17 minutes 50 seconds ago January 22, 2017 Jan 22, 2017 Sunday, January 22 2017 January 22, 2017 1:30 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - Police say a 15-year-old is dead and a 13-year-old wounded after a shooting Saturday night.

The Times-Picayune reports that just before 6 p.m. Saturday police responded to a call about a shooting at the intersection of Desire and North Galvez Streets.

The police news release says they found the dead 15-year-old on the sidewalk. He'd been shot multiple times.

The other teenager was brought by a private vehicle to a hospital.

Albert Greenleaf, who lives near where the shooting happened, tells the newspaper he was on his way to pick up a pizza when he heard about eight shots.

