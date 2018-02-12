42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Double shooting in Maringouin leaves one person dead, suspect arrested

1 day 10 hours 14 minutes ago Saturday, February 10 2018 Feb 10, 2018 February 10, 2018 9:22 PM February 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps, Austin Hart

MARINGOUIN - Officials responded to reports of a double shooting Saturday night.

Sources say two victims were shot on Church Street near Mayer Street around 9:00 p.m.

WBRZ has learned that one of the victims suffered fatal injuries. Family and friends have identified him as 26-year-old Christopher Carter.

Major Ronnie Hebert of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ, "We already tied our murder rate from last year, which was one. We have now doubled it."

                                        

                                                                      Christopher Carter

The victim's cousin, Ala'ha Carter, said "I was shocked. He didn't deserve nothing like this."

The second victim sustained a leg injury, and has been released from the hospital.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days