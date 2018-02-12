Double shooting in Maringouin leaves one person dead, suspect arrested

MARINGOUIN - Officials responded to reports of a double shooting Saturday night.

Sources say two victims were shot on Church Street near Mayer Street around 9:00 p.m.

WBRZ has learned that one of the victims suffered fatal injuries. Family and friends have identified him as 26-year-old Christopher Carter.

Major Ronnie Hebert of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ, "We already tied our murder rate from last year, which was one. We have now doubled it."

Christopher Carter

The victim's cousin, Ala'ha Carter, said "I was shocked. He didn't deserve nothing like this."

The second victim sustained a leg injury, and has been released from the hospital.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.