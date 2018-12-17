DOTD using holiday humor to promote road safety

BATON ROUGE - The newest safety message flashing across signs state-wide is catching eyes. It reads "There is no reindeer named Speedy".

"We have millions of eyes that travel the interstate on a regular basis and we use that as an opportunity to educate folks about safety," DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said.

Cute as it may be, DOTD says it serves a larger purpose.

"We have a huge safety issue in this state and it has to do with speeding, it has to do with tailgating, it has to do with distracted driving and being focused. And so we speak to people where they are," Wilson said.

DOTD says there is no one person behind the slogans, rather that they are usually part of a national campaign. They take the opportunity to localize the messages when they can.

"Very recently, during football season, we talked about tailgating is for sports, not for traveling on the interstate. While that was a little wordy, the idea is that we speak to ideas on the forefront of people's minds."

DOTD says it tries to put out new messages every Monday.