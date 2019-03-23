DOTD updates LA 1 repairs after truck collision this week

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the latest update on the emergency repairs being conducted on the southbound lane of the LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge.

According to DOTD, The contractor is scheduled to start repairs on the damaged girder at the beginning of next week.

Once that is completed, crews can begin installing the cover plates.

Officials stated that once repairs are underway, DOTD and the contractor will determine an updated time frame for the closure of the outside travel lane.

Currently, there are no weight restrictions on the bridge, but the width is restricted to 12 feet.