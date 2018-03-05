DOTD to host ride sharing program launch event

BATON ROUGE- To familiarize the public with a new carpool program, DOTD will host a launch event Tuesday.

The purpose of the launch event is to introduce the public to the Commuter Krewe of Louisiana. According to a release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the department wants to encourage drivers to use carpooling as an alternative method of transportation in order to alleviate traffic congestion in and around the city.

Representatives from East and West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, and Iberville Parishes will be at the event. The launch will take place at DOTD Headquarters Tuesday at 10 a.m.