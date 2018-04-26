DOTD to hold second open house to address I-10 widening in EBR, Ascension

BATON ROUGE- The discussion on the widening of I-10 continues.

For the second time this week, DOTD will be hosting an open house to give residents an update on all the construction they are seeing along I-10 between East Baton Rouge and Ascension. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Dutchtown High School in Geismar.

During the meeting, the public will have a chance to look at the scope and timeline of the work taking place as well as the impacts construction will have on their commute.

One of the biggest issues for many is the closure of the Bluff Road overpass. The roadway will be closed after school lets out in May and will not reopen again until August. The roadway will be closed so crews can raise the overpass nine inches to allow for more clearance.

A six and a half mile area between Highland Road and LA 73 is being widened from four lanes to six. DOTD will rebuild the I-10 overpass above Highland Road, removing the two bridges currently in place and replacing them with one large overpass with three lanes in each direction. The eastbound and westbound bridges over Bayou Manchac at the parish line will also be widened.