DOTD: Surveying to cause slow downs on I-10

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises that drivers may see slow-moving traffic during non-peak hours along portions of I-10 in East and West Baton Rouge from Feb. 16-19.

According to a release, survey work is scheduled for these days as part of the environmental phase of the I-10 widening project. Crews will be traveling along I-10 from LA 415 (Lobdell) to LA 3064 (Essen Lane) on both I-10 and I-12 scanning this corridor using Mobile Light Detection and Ranging technology.

The LiDAR scanning is a surveying method used to measure distance by using laser lights that make digital 3-D representations of the intended target.

“Using the most up-to-date technology not only helps the state make the best decisions possible on major projects such as the I-10 widening in Baton Rouge, but also eases some of the inconvenience on area travelers,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. “Using the Mobile Light Detection and Ranging technology means there are no lane closures, just slow moving traffic at times.”

Surveying is weather dependent and will be performed during the day between peak hours.