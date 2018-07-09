DOTD proposes relocating I-10 exit ramp near downtown, improvements to Nicholson Drive

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and Development wants to move an I-10 exit ramp near downtown Baton Rouge, along with bringing some major changes to Nicholson Drive.

According to DOTD, the department is holding a public meeting later this month to discuss the proposal.

The plan includes relocating the I-10 East exit ramp that feeds into Terrace Street so that it would instead feed into Oklahoma Street. The proposal also includes changes to Nicholson Drive between South Boulevard and West Chimes Street. These changes include a subsurface drainage system, sidewalks and access management systems all along that stretch of highway, and repairs to the pavement.

Representatives from LADOTD will be available at the open house in the Leo S Butler Community Center from 4 to 7 p.m. July 26 to answer questions and discuss issues related to the project.