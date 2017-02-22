DOTD proposes J-Turns along US 190 in Livonia

LIVONIA - Suzanne Salter knows the toll a left turn can cost on US 190 in Livonia.

"It's something that you hope that no one else every has to go through," Salter said.

In 2014, Salter's daughter died while attempting a left turn at an intersection on the highway. The gap in the guard rail at the intersection has claimed another life since then.

Police are blaming the highway's unprotected turning lanes for the repeat crashes. On Tuesday, DOTD introduced a plan to fix the problem.

DOTD says adding road features like J-Turns and safer places for drivers to stop and turn left will increase the road's safety.

Some businesses owners in the area, however, argue that closing the gaps in the guardrails could close their businesses.

People on both sides of the argument met at a public meeting on the issue Tuesday afternoon. DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson tried to reassure those worried owners that the plans are fair.

"What we're telling them is that the design for what we've laid out, treats all of the business equally," Wilson said.

Wilson also added there's not arguing that something safer has to be done on the highway. And Salter agreed.

"There's been too many lives lost because of this part of the highway, and it needs to be changed," Salter said.