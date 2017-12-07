DOTD prepares salt for roads

BATON ROUGE- One million pounds of road salt is sitting on standby in a warehouse next to the Capitol. DOTD officials said they will make a decision Thursday whether to load it into trucks that will spread it on bridges and raised highways during any potential freezing weather later this week.

"For this event, if there even is an event, we are more than prepared," said DOTD spokesperson, Rodney Mallett.

In January, DOTD shut down the Audubon Bridge across the Mississippi River near St. Francisville and salted the two bridges in Baton Rouge during another freeze. Mallett said it was "minor event" that didn't even put a dent in their salt reserves.

DOTD's main concern in the coming days, slick roads. Mallett is cautioning drivers to slow down and avoid accidents.