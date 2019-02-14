DOTD moving forward with new I-10 exit in southern area of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – The state is ready to move forward with a new exit off I-10 to Pecue Lane.

Details were released Thursday when the state revealed a list of projects ready for construction. The Pecue interchange is one of 24 across the state.

DOTD highlighted the project in its news release.

“We’re thrilled to announce the letting of 24 new projects across the state, most notably the beginning of construction of the new Pecue Lane interchange on I-10 in Baton Rouge,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson.

The interchange will cost about $13.6 million.

The project is in addition to work to widen I-10 further west, from the Mississippi River to the I-10/12 split. Work on that project is about a year away.

DOTD said construction should begin in about three months, which will take about 14-18 months to complete, weather dependent. Drivers have noticed trees were cleared to make way for the exits earlier.



Other area projects announced Thursday include:

Replacement of Randall/Vitrano Road bridges in Tangipahoa Parish: $1,556,661.06

Replacement of bridge at Babin Road and Bayou Narcisse in Ascension Parish: $750,602.40

Grading, milling, patching, and overlay on LA 42 between LA 427 and LA 3246 in East Baton Rouge Parish: $1,705,561.94

Milling, patching, paving, and drainage on LA 959 between LA 67 and LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish: $8,062,755.99

Milling, patching, overlay, and bridge repairs on LA 38 between St. Helena Parish line and I-55 in Tangipahoa Parish: $594,569.55

Roundabout on LA 16 at LA 447 in Livingston Parish: $1,289,718.01

