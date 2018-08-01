75°
Latest Weather Blog
DOTD: More roadwork this upcoming weekend around the capital area
BATON ROUGE - More road construction is set to take place this upcoming weekend around the capital city.
Beginning Friday night, the "Old Bridge" (US 190) will be closed in both directions so crews can replace and reconstruct the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks. Drivers crossing the river using 190 will be instructed to use the following detours:
-Westbound travelers should take I-110 South to I-10 (New Bridge).
-Eastbound travelers should take LA 1 South to I-10.
Also starting Friday night: more lane shifts on College Drive near Chick-Fil-A. Southbound lanes of traffic will merge to one lane of northbound traffic. Motorists should expect delays in the area.
Both projects are set to reopen by Monday morning.
