DOTD introduces new site focused on I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has launched a new website that provides an online forum on the I-10 widening project between Ascension and East Baton Rouge.

The new website features news, photos, videos, and links to social media platforms focused on the project they've coined "On the Greaux."

The "On the Greaux" project is the widening of I-10 to six lanes from Highland Road in Baton Rouge to LA. 73 in Ascension Parish. The 6.5-mile stretch of the interstate carries more than 95,000 vehicles a day and is frequently congested, according to a release.

The release also states that DOTD picked the name "On The Greaux" as a reflection of the state's progress in building for the future, with a touch of Louisiana flair. Construction on the project began in February and is expected to take about two years to complete.

For more information about On The Greaux, click here.