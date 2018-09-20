80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DOTD: I-10 lane closures canceled due to LSU's 'inevitable victory' against Ole Miss

1 hour 18 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 September 20, 2018 5:51 PM September 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and Development announced it's canceling weekend road closures planned for the night of LSU's late-night home game against Ole Miss.

DOTD outline the change of plans in a release Thursday evening. The lane closures would have impacted I-10 between Highland Road and LA 73.

"Due to increased traffic from LSU's inevitable victory on Saturday, September 29, we are canceling the lane closure for that evening," the release read in part.

Next weekend's game will be the Tigers' latest match-up in more than a decade, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days