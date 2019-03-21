45°
DOTD filling pothole jams traffic on I-10 East
BATON ROUGE - Crews are working to repair a pothole after at least one car broke down Thursday morning on I-10.
POTHOLE PROBLEM: I-10 down to one lane eastbound at College as crews fill pothole, expect HEAVY delays.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) March 21, 2019
The incident was reported before 6 a.m. at College Drive. It's unclear if any injuries were reported.
Drivers can expect heavy delays in the area.
The center and right lanes are now blocked on I-10 East at College Drive, due to emergency roadwork. Congestion has reached LA 415.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 21, 2019