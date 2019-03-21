DOTD filling pothole jams traffic on I-10 East

BATON ROUGE - Crews are working to repair a pothole after at least one car broke down Thursday morning on I-10.

POTHOLE PROBLEM: I-10 down to one lane eastbound at College as crews fill pothole, expect HEAVY delays. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) March 21, 2019

The incident was reported before 6 a.m. at College Drive. It's unclear if any injuries were reported.

Drivers can expect heavy delays in the area.