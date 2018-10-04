Latest Weather Blog
DOTD expands roadside assistance service to more parishes
BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and Development has announced plans to extend MAP, a service that aims to help stranded motorists, to an even larger stretch of one of the state's busiest roadways.
According to DOTD, the Motorist Assistance Program will now cover portions of I-10 in St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. James Parishes. The service had previously been limited to Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lake Charles and Shreveport-Bossier City.
The MAP program, sponsored by State Farm, helps roughly 600 motorists each week, according to the department. Its services include jump starts, providing a gallon of fuel, flat tire changes and helping call for additional assistance if needed.
Anyone in need of help from the MAP can make contact through local law enforcement.
Service hours and covered areas can be found here.
