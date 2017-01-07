DOTD cautions Baton Rouge drivers of slick roads overnight

BATON ROUGE - DOTD officials are warning drivers possible icy conditions could leave the roads dangerous for drivers.



Crews are prepared with salt to keep the roads from freezing overnight. There are many staging areas across the state, including by the Mississippi River Bridge.



Workers say they hope to keep the Highway 190 bridge open at all costs. On Friday, the Audobon Bridge was shut down because of unsafe driving conditions.



Even without a freeze, the slick roads are hazardous for drivers. Officials are asking for caution on the roads.



State officials say all they can do is watch the weather, but if temperatures do drop below freezing and the roads stay wet, overnight icy conditions are likely.