DOTD announces weekend road closures for I-10

ASCENSION PARISH - Single lane closures will take place on I-10 from Highland Road to LA. 73 starting Sunday.

The closure will last until July 3. According to a release from DOTD, the remaining June closures have been canceled.

Closure times:

-Sunday, July 1, 2018, 7:00 p.m. through Monday, July 2, 2018, 5:00 a.m., eastbound and westbound

-Monday, July 2, 2018, 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 5:00 a.m., eastbound and westbound.

DOTD says the closure is necessary so crews can work on the Bluff Road Overpass at I-10.

Officials say the work is on schedule, and the bridge should re-open August 7th.