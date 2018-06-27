87°
DOTD announces weekend road closures for I-10
ASCENSION PARISH - Single lane closures will take place on I-10 from Highland Road to LA. 73 starting Sunday.
The closure will last until July 3. According to a release from DOTD, the remaining June closures have been canceled.
Closure times:
-Sunday, July 1, 2018, 7:00 p.m. through Monday, July 2, 2018, 5:00 a.m., eastbound and westbound
-Monday, July 2, 2018, 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 5:00 a.m., eastbound and westbound.
DOTD says the closure is necessary so crews can work on the Bluff Road Overpass at I-10.
Officials say the work is on schedule, and the bridge should re-open August 7th.
