DOTD announces open house meetings to address ongoing I-10 construction in EBR, Ascension

BATON ROUGE - Two informal open house meetings are set to take place this month regarding ongoing roadwork on I-10 in Ascension Parish, DOTD announced on Monday.

The open houses will address the construction on I-10 between Highland Road and LA 73. DOTD is encouraging the public to attend.

Dates and times:

-Monday, April 23, 6:30 p.m., St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive in Baton Rouge

-Thursday, April 26, 6:30 p.m., Dutchtown High School, 13165 LA 73 in Geismar

Information will be provided about the scope, timeline, and traffic impacts on the project. Q&A will also be held by representatives from DOTD and the project team.