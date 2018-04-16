67°
DOTD announces open house meetings to address ongoing I-10 construction in EBR, Ascension
BATON ROUGE - Two informal open house meetings are set to take place this month regarding ongoing roadwork on I-10 in Ascension Parish, DOTD announced on Monday.
The open houses will address the construction on I-10 between Highland Road and LA 73. DOTD is encouraging the public to attend.
Dates and times:
-Monday, April 23, 6:30 p.m., St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive in Baton Rouge
-Thursday, April 26, 6:30 p.m., Dutchtown High School, 13165 LA 73 in Geismar
Information will be provided about the scope, timeline, and traffic impacts on the project. Q&A will also be held by representatives from DOTD and the project team.
