DOTD announces more lane closures due to I-10 expansion

Photo: Google Earth

ASCENSION PARISH - The Department of Transportation has announced several more upcoming road closures as crews work to expand I-10.

Closures will take place on I-10 from Highland Rd. to HWY 73 starting March 5, 2018 through March 11, 2018. These will be tapered lane closures and only one lane per direction will be closed at a time.

Closure times are as follows:

Wednesday, February 28, 2018: 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Thursday, February 29, 2018 – EB & WB

Thursday, March 1, 2018 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Friday, March 2, 2018 – EB & WB

Friday, March 2, 2018 9:00 PM – 9:00 AM Saturday, March 3, 2018 – EB & WB

Saturday, March 3, 2018 7:00 PM – 9:00 AM Sunday, March 4, 2018 – EB

Saturday, March 3, 2018: 7:00 PM – 9:00 AM Sunday, March 4, 2018 – EB & WB

Sunday, March 4, 2018: 7:00 PM – 5:00 AM Monday, March 5, 2018 - WB

Monday, March 5, 2018: 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Tuesday, March 6, 2018 – EB

Tuesday, March 6, 2018: 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Wednesday, March 7, 2018 – EB

Wednesday, March 7, 2018: 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM Thursday, March 8, 2018 – EB & 8:00 PM-5:00 PM WB

Thursday, March 8, 2018 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Friday, Mach 9, 2018 – WB

Friday, March 9, 2018 9:00 PM – 8:00 AM Saturday, March 10, 2018 – WB

Saturday, March 10, 2018 7:00 PM – 9:00 AM Sunday, March 11, 2018 – WB