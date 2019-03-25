DOTD announces lane shift on Intracoastal Bridge to start Monday evening

BATON ROUGE – According to DOTD, there will be a new southbound lane configuration on the Intracoastal Bridge beginning Monday evening.

As preparation continues on emergency girder repairs, after 6 p.m. tonight the left lane will be closed from the bottom of the bridge to the midway point of the bridge where the traffic will switch back to the left lane.

Officials say traffic will continue in one lane across the bridge.

"The change in configuration is because the contractor working on the joint repairs has finished in the closed right-hand lane and will now be working on the upslope of the left lane in the southbound direction while emergency repairs continue in the right lane," DOTD said in a news release.

DOTD estimates that by Friday all of the joints on the southbound approach will be finished. Crews still have to do joint work on the northbound side. These repairs are separate from work being done on the bridge after a dump truck hit the structure last week.