DOTD announces changes in hopes of improving confusing Walker roundabout

WALKER - The Department of Transportation of Development says it's making changes to some lanes along I-12 in hopes of alleviating the confusion around the recently-installed roundabouts in the Walker area.

The changes come on the heels of a number of complaints from residents and law enforcement officials.

The first major change is to the approach lanes of for the roundabout south of I-12 in Walker. Prior to the new configuration, motorists were able to use both lanes going southbound on La. 447 if their destination was south of I-12. However, now motorists are advised to use the left lane for left turns and the right lane for through traffic only.

Additionally, both lanes for the I-12 eastbound off-ramp are now open for vehicles. The left lane is to be used for motorists traveling north to La. 447, while the right lane is for either through movement or for proceeding north on La. 447 as well.

As of Thursday, traffic control at the westbound ramp north of I-12 was converted from a stop-controlled intersection to a roundabout.