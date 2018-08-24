84°
Latest Weather Blog
DOTD and BREC working on pedestrian, bicycle master plan
BATON ROUGE - DOTD and BREC are working together on a pedestrian and bicycle master plan to better accommodate bikers and walkers in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The plan will asses policies and review current design standards for new and improved infrastructure to implement a pedestrian and bicyclists program.
Resident's can send in their ideas and input for the master plan to DOTD here.
East Baton Rouge Parish has the second highest number of pedestrian fatalities in the state. Louisiana has the seventh highest number of fatalities in the country.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Four taken to hospital after students struck by cars at LSU
-
Michael Gerard Duca's first homily as bishop
-
Teens charged with murder in recent shooting will remain in jail
-
Group arrested in conspiracy to burn down huge home for insurance payout
-
Thieves walk out of local Lowe's with AC unit in tow