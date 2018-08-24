DOTD and BREC working on pedestrian, bicycle master plan

BATON ROUGE - DOTD and BREC are working together on a pedestrian and bicycle master plan to better accommodate bikers and walkers in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The plan will asses policies and review current design standards for new and improved infrastructure to implement a pedestrian and bicyclists program.

Resident's can send in their ideas and input for the master plan to DOTD here.

East Baton Rouge Parish has the second highest number of pedestrian fatalities in the state. Louisiana has the seventh highest number of fatalities in the country.