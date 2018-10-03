87°
Dos Equis promises free beer for fans of winning team amid Les Miles, Steve Spurrier banter

2 hours 24 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, October 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Dos Equis is joining in on the friendly Twitter banter between former LSU head coach Les Miles and Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier.

Yesterday, Miles jokingly poked fun at Spurrier, asking: "How much you wanna bet your Gators are going down this weekend?" 

Accepting the challenge, Spurrier replied: "Shoot, we’re going to win on Saturday. If we don’t, I’ll eat some of that grass of yours. When we do win, you’re wearing my visor!"

Tiger and Gator fans alike adored the exchange between the two. Now, Dos Equis is getting in on the action. They've promised a free round of beer for fans of the winning team at local bars.

In Baton Rouge, the complimentary Dos Equis will be available at Walk-On's (Burbank), Fred's, and Pluckers (Bluebonnet).

LSU will take on Florida this Saturday in Gainesville. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

