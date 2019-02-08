Doorbell camera shows packages 'tossed' on porch by delivery driver

PRAIRIEVILLE - A couple of Amazon customers living off of Hwy 73 in Prairieville posted a video of an Amazon delivery driver dropping their packages with a thud on their doorsteps.

Both deliveries happened on Friday morning. Laila Lilly says she receives packages nearly every day from Amazon and has been a customer since 2009. She says while there's been an occasion where boxes arrived bent or the items inside have been broken she says this is the first time she saw an Amazon delivery toss a box on her porch.

"It's a package, not a Frisbee," said Lilly.

She says it's not how she expects her packages to be delivered.

"I'd like them placed in my mailbox if it's appropriate and they fit, or just placed at my door," she said. "Just place them down."

Both Lilly and a homeowner on the next street over captured the same Amazon delivery driver on their Ring doorbells. Both deliveries recorded an audible thud.

"As you saw in the video the package was kind of just chucked at the door and guy walked off," she said.

Nothing broke, but Lilly says it warrants the attention of Amazon.

After 2 On Your Side reached out to Amazon it says it's aware of the video and is looking into what happened. The following statement was provided:

This does not reflect the standards we have for delivery service partners. We are reaching out to the customers to make things right and will address this matter with the delivery service partner.