Donte Jackson Named to Thorpe Watch List

LSU junior defensive back Donte Jackson has been named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, which honors 45 of the nation’s best defensive backs.

The Jim Thorpe Award is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete. Thorpe was a running back, passer, kicker, and defensive back. He also played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon.

Jackson played in all 12 games and started in 11 of those at cornerback. Arguably the fastest player in all of college football, Jackson totaled 39 tackles for the Tigers, including a career-high seven against Alabama.

Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2010 and 2011. The duo made LSU one of two schools in the history of the award to win in consecutive seasons.

The Thorpe Award Winner is selected from three finalists and will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 7, 2017, on ESPN.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, in Oklahoma.

2017 NCFAA Awards Preseason Watch List Calendar

Monday, July 10: Bednarik Award – Arden Key and Kevin Toliver II / Maxwell Award – Arden Key and Derrius Guice

Tuesday, July 11: Rimington Trophy – Will Clapp

Thursday, July 13: Bronko Nagurski Trophy – Arden Key and Kevin Toliver II / Outland Trophy – Will Clapp

Friday, July 14: Jim Thorpe Award – Donte Jackson

Monday, July 17: Butkus Award / Paul Hornung Award

Tuesday, July 18: Biletnikoff Award / Wuerffel Trophy

Wednesday, July 19: Davey O’Brien Award

Thursday, July 20: Doak Walker Award

Friday, July 21: Walter Camp Award