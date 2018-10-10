Donors limited in election for Louisiana Secretary of State

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Political donors are not breaking out their checkbooks in Louisiana's secretary of state race.

Most contenders for the job in the Nov. 6 special election have limited dollars to get their messages out in the final weeks. Even though it's the only statewide competition on the ballot, the special election has drawn little attention. The six major candidates seeking to be the state's elections chief reported modest fundraising in finance reports filed Tuesday, accounting for July 30 through Sept. 27.

Interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, a Baton Rouge Republican, raised the most during the period, with $140,000. Ardoin narrowly edged Rep. Julie Stokes, a Kenner Republican, who brought in nearly $134,000. Stokes reported the largest amount of money in the bank, $514,000. But that includes a $250,000 personal loan.