Donnie Jones' drive from Catholic, LSU to Super Bowl XLII

Baton Rouge, LA - "Best moment? Hands down having the opportunity to play in Super Bowl VLII. Win the Super Bowl. That's the motivation."

14 years in the NFL with just one playoff win before this season, there's no question Donnie Jones is ready for Super Bowl Sunday.

The former Catholic high punter, paying his dues bouncing around the league after being drafted out of LSU in 2004, now hoping to come back to where it all began with some new bling.

"It would really mean a lot to be able to come back to my hometown as a Super Bowl champion."



"We love all of our guys, man when they come through here they are Bears and Bears for life," says his Catholic High School coach Dale Weiner.

"To have a former player play in the Super Bowl that's about it's as good as it gets, particularly a young man who's worked so hard so it's really special for him and special for us too."

"I learned so many things from that place and it taught me so much and it helped develop me from a boy into a man and it really prepared me for LSU, playing 4 years for Nick Saban and winning a national championship. It will always hold a special place in my heart. It would really mean a lot to come home as a Super Bowl champion"

If Donnie and the Eagles can bring it home, he'd become just the second Bear and 34th Tiger to win a Super Bowl.