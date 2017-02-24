Done with your FEMA unit? What you need to know

BATON ROUGE - More Louisiana residents are returning home and no longer need their FEMA Manufactured Housing Unit. As of Thursday, Feb. 23, 87 units have been deactivated and collected.

If you no longer need your MHU and are moved out, applicants should call their caseworker to request a deactivation inspection visit (fastest method) or call the helpline at 800-621-3362.

FEMA says a caseworker will schedule an appointment to meet with the applicant and inspect the unit. During the appointment, the caseworker will discuss the next housing plan, walk around the perimeter of the MHU, take inventory of the furniture and appliances and perform damage assessments. Normal wear and tear is acceptable.

So long as everything checks out, the applicant will sign the appropriate papers, hand over the keys to the caseworker who will then lock the unit. It's then that a work order is issued to deactivate the unit. The time frame for the MHU to be picked up depends on the current number of work orders ahead of the applicant.

When the unit is removed, staff will take everything - unit, stairs, blocks, etc. The crew will also level the ground, leaving the area in a condition capable of grass growth should the homeowner wish to replant or place sod. Private site MHU occupants are responsible for contacting the utility company and requesting the disconnection of their secondary electric account.

Collected units are hauled to a staging area. The current primary location is on Sherwood Forest. Some units are being returned to Selma, AL for use at future disasters. At this time, FEMA says there has been no decision made relating to sales of any units.

Applicants still in need of an MHU who meet criteria may be considered for a unit in a commercial park that is already on a pad. These applicants may also be considered for multi-family lease and repair (MLRP) apartment units. These are not applied for. FEMA staff are currently reviewing cases and calling applicants who might qualify.