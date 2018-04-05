Donations being collected for St. Tammany deputy injured in Sunday shooting

ST. TAMMANY- In an attempted to assist the family of a deputy who was recently shot in the line of duty, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is now accepting donations.

Deputy Justin Nail was shot early Sunday morning following a car chase that ended in the Goodbee area. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Joseph Walden Johnson Jr.

Deputies are now accepting funds to assist with out of pocket expenditures, according to a release. Donations can be accepted in the form of checks, made payable to the St. Tammany Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and can be dropped off at any of the following locations Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Drop off locations:

Sheriff’s Office Administrative Complex, 300 Brownswitch Rd., Slidell, LA 70458

Sheriff’s Office (inside Justice Center), 701 N. Columbia St., Covington, LA 70433

Covington Law Enforcement Complex, 2070 Collins Blvd., Covington, LA 70433

STPSO District III Headquarters, 784 Asbury Dr., Mandeville, LA 70471

Donations may be also be mailed to the St. Tammany Deputy Sheriff's Association, P.O. Box 442, Covington, LA 70433. Donors are asked to note “Deputy Nail” on the check.

People can also donate blood in honor of Nail. The Blood Center has offered to host a blood drive to benefit Nail from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 26th Avenue entrance to the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center in Covington.