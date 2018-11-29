Donation, new apprenticeship at Lake Charles tech college

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A Houston-based liquefied natural gas company is making a $250,000 donation to a technical community college in southwest Louisiana, and launching a new apprenticeship program with the school.

Cheniere Energy and SOWELA Technical Community College announced the plans Thursday in Lake Charles. In a news release, they said the apprenticeship program will give 22 SOWELA students a chance to use their training in jobs at Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass operation.

The apprenticeship partnership is to begin in January. The release says the $250,000 donation will be used to buy equipment for SOWELA's new Center for Industrial and Process Technology.