68°
Latest Weather Blog
Donation, new apprenticeship at Lake Charles tech college
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A Houston-based liquefied natural gas company is making a $250,000 donation to a technical community college in southwest Louisiana, and launching a new apprenticeship program with the school.
Cheniere Energy and SOWELA Technical Community College announced the plans Thursday in Lake Charles. In a news release, they said the apprenticeship program will give 22 SOWELA students a chance to use their training in jobs at Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass operation.
The apprenticeship partnership is to begin in January. The release says the $250,000 donation will be used to buy equipment for SOWELA's new Center for Industrial and Process Technology.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cowboys upset Saints 13-10 in Dallas nailbiter
-
U-high to retire jersey #44 in honor of the late Wayde Sims
-
Sheriff using tragic story to remind parents of Safe Haven Law
-
Local businessman rewards students with private flight to Dallas for Saints-Cowboys game
-
Universities grappling with sexual harassment complaints amid #metoo movement