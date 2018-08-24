Donate items to Cajun Navy 2016 through 'Fill The Boat' event

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The McDonald's in Walker is sponsoring a campaign to benefit the Cajun Navy 2016.

The "Fill The Boat" event will take place Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The group will be accepting items needed to successfully perform search and rescue missions.

According to a post on social media, a portion of the McDonald's proceeds will also be donated to the Cajun Navy 2016.

Items needed:

-Battery packs for cell phones

-Life jackets

-Rain ponchos and rain suits

-Work gloves

-Towels

-Batteries (all sizes)

-Flash lights/spotlights

-Trash bags

-2 Stroke motor oil

-5 gal buckets and lids

-Fix A Flat/tire plug kit

-Large ziplock bags

-Dry boxes (any size)

-Rope

-Boat flares

-Air horns

-Prepaid fuel cards

-First aid kits

-Gift cards (Bass Pro, Cabelas, Academy, Walmart etc)