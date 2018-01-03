West Ascension hospital without water; Parish says surprise shutoff in Donaldsonville needed due to freeze

DONALDSONVILLE – Ascension Parish said it made an early morning decision to turn off water to customers in Donaldsonville after overnight water line breaks and quick depletion of water in storage tanks due to people leaving faucets dripping.

WBRZ.com first reported a total water outage in Donaldsonville Wednesday morning. Following the report, Parish Utilities of Ascension released additional details – reporting “water was being used faster than it was being made” available, the agency said through a statement.

Water was turned off around 5 o'clock Wednesday, the department said, taking customers by surprise.

The local hospital, rehabilitation and retirement center were among the locations without water. The agency said it was prioritizing the medical facilities and hoped to have water returned there by midday or early afternoon Wednesday. Bottled water was made available to those facilities, a spokesperson said.

Additionally, water will be shut off at 10 p.m. Wednesday to replenish the system, the department said. Full service is expected to be returned to all customers by 4 a.m. Thursday.

A boil order has been issued until further notice, Parish Utilities of Ascension said.

Customers served in unincorporated West Ascension by ACUD #1 are not impacted by the issues.

