Donaldsonville residents say prayers saved their lives during tornado

DONALDSONVILLE – Residents in Donaldsonville are thankful to be alive following severe storms and tornadoes on Tuesday.

One resident, Clark Richard, told WBRZ that he was trapped inside of his home when the tornado touched down in the area. Richard got emotional while talking to WBRZ reporter Natalia Verdina.

"I just thank the Lord I got my life," Richard said. "This is the only home I've known."

Richard's home was completely destroyed with shattered windows, a ripped off roof, walls torn down and debris scattered everywhere.

One man said that he took refuge in his work shop once he saw the wind, but said that it was over before he knew it.

"In a split second, it was gone," he said.

Other residents near Richard said that they heard their house shake and tried to get in the bathtub for refuge but could not make it in time. Instead, they decided to pray.

"She couldn't even get into it because she couldn't left her leg up and stuff and so I got down on my knees and we started praying," one woman said.

Prayers and faith are what some of the survivors are saying saved their lives.