Donaldsonville officials survey damage done by tornado, working to restore power

DONALDSONVILLE – Ascension Parish officials and Donaldsonville leaders met with residents as they surveyed the damage following a tornado that struck the area on Tuesday.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan said that he heard what sounded like a freight train before he sought cover inside City Hall with his colleague.

"We both could see the wind so we both ran into City Hall and when we looked toward this area we could see all the debris and tin going around in a spiral in the air so we knew that it had touched down somewhere close to us," Mayor Sullivan said.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley said that homes were severely damaged in the area and power outages all over the community.

"There's three or four homes right in this immediate vicinity some with really compelling damage," Wiley said.

Wiley said that one woman was hit in the head by a piece of flying debris. She was treated for her injuries, however "it did not look significant," Wiley said. There were three other reported injuries sustained by contractors, however their injuries were minor.

"I thank God for the fact that there was no major injuries," Mayor Sullivan said.

Due to the downed power lines, Wiley said that officials are sealing the area off as crews work to assist residents get the power restored.



“Now it’s the issue of, I don’t know if rebuild is the right word, but clean up, keep the area safe from the downed wires and the dilapidated damage and make sure we serve the people in this community," Wiley said.